“Studying Geography After Earthquake”- Shehu Sani Reacts To Romoured Planned Merger Between Peter Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso

Former federal lawmaker from Kaduna, Shehu Sani, has reacted to reports claiming that Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are reportedly planning a merger.

Recall that the three major candidates contested and lost to All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election.

However, reports emerged last weekend which claimed that Obi, Atiku, and Kwankwaso are working on an alliance to wrest power from the ruling APC.

It was further stated that the level of their agreement to unite is still in the early stages, as it also depends on the eventual outcome of the 2023 presidential election tribunal in which the victory of President Tinubu is being challenged.

Reacting to the reports via his Twitter page on Monday morning, Senator Shehu Sani said the rumoured claims of opposition parties planning to merge into one mega party is good for Nigeria’s democracy.

He said the opposition parties appeared to have learned their lessons after defeats against the ruling APC in the just-concluded elections.

Sani wrote, “The speculation that the opposition are planning to unite is good for democracy; now they are studying geography after the earthquake.”