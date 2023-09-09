41 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested In Delta

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command, Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested forty-one suspected internet fraudsters in Warri on Friday, during a sting operation.

Their arrest followed actionable intelligence on their nefarious activities in the area.

READ ALSO: “If You Must Do Yahoo, Target Politicians” – Rev Fr Oluoma Tells Internet Fraudsters

The suspects were identified as Jackson Shebenor, Good Gospower, Akiefa Desmond, Johnson Ogheneuwegba, Okonta Williams, Ochuko Godfrey, Marvelous Oghogho Ekpuke, Ofoluwa Sheriff, Eyengho Richard, Daniel Avwerosuo Iniovorhire, Favour Ighoatudu, Stanley David, Gospower Jeremiah, Hurock Miracle, Onaiwu Gideon, Apare Tamarakuru, Ogribi George and Napoleon Efe Miracle.

Others are: Jephthah Godbless, Isiorho Desmond and Ochuko Prosper, Akpevwe Edogbegi, Felis Emmanuel, John Benjamin, Chukwuyenum Kenneth, Ejaita Victory, Felix Wada, Ufuoma Ododolor, Blessing Gbekena, Edo Othuke and Irikete Prosper.

Also included on the list are: Joshua Ngerem, Efejayobor Ochuko, Eke Kelechi Destiny, Idise Raymond Chuks, Enitomi Patrick, Efetobore Prosper Eghegha, Toise Raymond Chuks and Ogheneome Udovi.

Eight exotic cars, phones and laptops were recovered from the suspects.

The anti-graft agency added that the suspects have made useful statements and will soon becharged to court.