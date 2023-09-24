Akwa-Ibom: I’m Being Threatened To Share Money Or Risk Second Term – Gov. Eno

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State says he has found himself in a challenging position, contending with formidable pressure and threats within the State’s political sphere.

Information Nigeria reports that the threats center around the request to distribute funds among the political class or face the potential loss of his opportunity for a second term in office.

While speaking with newsmen in Uyo, Eno expressed his determination to stay focused on a crucial mission—to address the pressing issues that ordinary citizens face, especially those residing in rural areas.

He underlined this commitment by referencing the ‘Arise Agenda’, a blueprint that outlines his administration’s strategies for rural development programs and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the people.

His words: “I have received a lot of threats from the political class that I won’t do a second term.

“I am putting money in rural development because a good first term is better than a useless second term.

“I don’t want to put more money in one person’s hands to the detriment of the 7.9 million population.”

Eno however called on politicians to give him time till December to put the structure of governance on the right track in the State