Appeal Court Reverses Elumelu’s Victory, Declares Labour Party Lawmaker Winner

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reversed the judgment by the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal in Asaba delivered on July 24, which declared Ndudi Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the last election for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.

It was gathered that the Court, in two judgments on Thursday, declared Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the February 25th election.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the court criticized the tribunal for voiding Okolie’s election and proceeded to dismiss the petition filed by Elumelu before the trial tribunal on which the voided judgment was given.

The Court of Appeal agreed with the lawyer of the Labour Party, Mahmud Magaji (SAN), that contrary to the finding of the tribunal, Okolie was duly nominated and sponsored by his party and that he resigned his appointment as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Delta State Government as required by the Constitution.