BBNaija All Stars: Cross Becomes Season’s First Finalist

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, better known as Cross, has emerged as the first finalist this season.

Cross, who is the current Head of House, purchased immunity with Moneypoint coins which is the legal tender in the House, on Sunday.

He bought Neo and Omashola’s Moneypoint coins for N3m and N1m respectively. Pere and Alex also gave him their coins for free to enable him to purchase the immunity.

This means Cross would be immune from possible eviction in week 9, which takes him to the final automatically.

Meanwhile, Biggie has announced that Moneypoint coins are no longer valid in the House.

Consequently, housemates who have unused coins would not be able to make purchases with them henceforth.