Palliative: Investigate APC Leaders’ Show Of Shame Over Food Distribution — LP’s Ojajuni To Akeredolu

Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni (PEJO), the 2024 gubernatorial aspirant of the Labour Party in Ondo State has reacted to the fight between members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the distribution of food in the State at the weekend.

Recall that the State Women Affairs and Social Development Commissioner, Olubunmi Osadahun, was attacked in Arigidi, Akoko North West area of the State, during palliatives sharing to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal by the government.

As reported by Information Nigeria, in a viral video, the Commissioner was seen engaging in an altercation with Olumide Awolumate, the Party’s ward Chairman in Arigidi, after which she was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Reacting, PEJO, who is also the National President of Afenifere’s National Youth Council, condemned the action, describing it as a “show of shame.”

According to him, the APC lacked “transparency in the distribution of the already insufficient palliatives meant for the masses.”

He said: “We don’t know if any of the two APC chieftains was fighting on the people’s behalf or for themselves, but PEJO demands that the government of Rotimi Akeredolu looks into this and ensure that the state’s residents don’t fall victim to the ruling party’s childish in-fighting over food.

“We urge the governor to prevent a repeat of the hiding and hoarding of palliative like the one that happened in 2020 during COVID-19 pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the State APC on Monday, suspended the chairman of the party in Arigidi, Ward 1, Awolumate.

Chairman of the Party, Ade Adetimehin, who disclosed the suspension of the ward Chairman, expressed disappointment over the action of Awolumate, describing it as an act capable of jeopardising the image of the State and the APC.

Adetimehin alsostated that the party would sit on the matter for further actions.

He said, “We don’t tolerate indiscipline in our party. The erring chairman would be suspended for being involved in such a publicly embarrassing act.

“I have directed the party chairman in the local government to bring everybody to Akure today ( Monday), and we will deliberate, and appropriate sanction will be meted out where necessary. But the ward chairman would be suspended.

“We are still wondering what could have pushed him into exhibiting that degree of primitive affront on a highly placed party chieftain and serving Commissioner.”