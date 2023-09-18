Mohbad: I Almost Died In The Hands Of My Former Record Label – Singer Harrysong Reveals

Nigerian Singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong has revealed that he was tormented and bullied by his previous record label, almost to the point of death.

The “After the Reggae” crooner, who was once a part of Five Star Music owned by E money, stated this in a condolence post to Mohbad on Instagram.

His comment comes after a week of public outrage and an outpouring of tributes for Ilerioluwa Oladimeji also known as Mohbad who died on Tuesday at the age of 27.

He said: “If not for the grace of God, with the help of some very good men, I would’ve died in the hands of my former label.

“The torment, attacks, abuses and operations back to back, just because I’ve served and wanted to move out and grow a little for myself. It was hell for me.

“The general public believed everything they said about me then. Fans, supporters, show promoters bullying me everywhere. In fact one of my friends said he will buy drinks, celebrate, if I die of hunger and depression.

“I’m alive today just for the few that stood by me, cus they know the true story and refused to be influenced by lies just to kill an innocent man.

“Record labels should stop this do or die thing, killing and destroying young talents just because they want to prove label power and supremacy.”