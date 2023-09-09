BBNaija All Stars: “Ilebaye, Angel Worst Dressed Housemates” – Seyi Awolowo

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has claimed that Ilebaye and Angel are the worst dressed housemates in the house.

Seyi made this known in an interview with his colleague, Uriel.

According to the father of one, Angel and Ilebaye “avoid clothing a lot.”

He was asked who has the worst dress sense in the house? He responded “it is between two ladies.

”One of them never wears up to one yard and the other one there is a lot of revelation.”

”I think it’s Ilebaye and Angel. They avoid clothing a lot.” he added.