Man Electrocuted While Attempting To Steal Transformer Cables

A yet to be identified man has been electrocuted while attempting to steal transformer cables, belonging to the Niger State Printing Press in Minna.

It was gathered that the corpse of the man was found on Friday, by some staff of the printing press hanging on the transformer.

According to the Head of the Legal Unit, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Aminu Ubandoma, said that the company had been receiving several reports of transformers being vandalised.

He noted that the AEDC is working with security agencies, especially the police, to ensure that the rate of transformer vandalism in the area is reduced.

Also confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Niger Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the incident occurred around the old secretariat area, on the premises of the printing press.

Abiodun said the body had been deposited at Mina General Hospital, adding that effort was ongoing to locate the relative of the deceased and that the matter was under investigation in collaboration with the AEDC.