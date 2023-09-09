“Fame Has A Manipulative Spirit, Causes Costly Mistakes” – Fireboy

Nigerian singer, Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, better known as Fireboy DML, has described fame as a “manipulative spirit.”

He said just like money and sex, fame manipulates one into making “costly mistakes.”

He stated this in a interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

According to Fireboy, “Fame is a fucked up spirit. It’s like money, it’s like sex. Those three things can fuck you up mentally.

“They can affect your thoughts. They can manipulate you into doings (that ordinarily you wouldn’t have done). They make you feel on top of the world, then you’ll start making costly mistakes.

“And when you are famous and you make mistakes, everyone will see you.

“It’s not like when you are a normal person that you can quickly correct them. Omo, there are some mistakes that are very costly and I do not want to make costly mistakes.”