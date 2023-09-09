DPO Killed During Shootout With Cult Group In Rivers

Deadly group suspected to be cultists have reportedely killed the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada, CSP Bako Amgbasim, in Rivers State.

According to Daily Trust, the team ran out of ammunition, and the Police boss was ambushed and killed by the cultist.

Confirming the horrible incident, the spokesperson of the command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, in a statement narrated that Bako was killed in the forest in an ambush during an onslaught against cultists in Ahoada.

Iringe-Koko said: “In an unfortunate incident on 8th of September ,2023, the DPO of Ahoada Division, SP Bako Angbashim, displayed exemplary courage during a mission to combat criminal activities in the Odumude Area of Ahoada East Local Government Area in Rivers State.

“SP Bako Angbashim, alongside his dedicated team, embarked on a raid of known criminal blackspots in the region.

“The operation led to a pursuit of criminals from their concealed hideouts. Tragically, as they were returning from this operation, they were ambushed by a significant number of criminals who opened fire on the brave officers.

“In the face of this adversity, SP Bako Angbashim, valiantly held his ground, while his men, depleted of ammunition, made a tactical retreat. Regrettably, during this engagement, SP Bako Angbashim sustained fatal injuries, and one of his informants was also injured, currently receiving medical care for a gunshot wound.

“The criminals seized the body of SP Bako Angbashim, forcing the remaining officers to return to their base for reinforcement. Efforts were made to rescue and recover the DPO’s body, with assistance sought from the Army teams stationed at FOB Base Etraco.

“However, the operation proved challenging due to the extremely dark conditions within the dense bush.