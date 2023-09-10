“Being A Stripper Saved My Life” – BBNaija’s Chichi (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Chichi has said that being a stripper saved her life.

She said she would not have amounted to anything if not for her stripping job.

The reality star disclosed this in a recent chat with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

She said one of her reasons for going on the reality show was to prove to Nigerians that strippers are not necessarily prostitutes.

Chichi said stripping is just “a way of making quick money”, stressing that it is a profession.

“I can never be ashamed of stripping. If you know what stripping did for me. I can never be ashamed of it. It did a lot for me,” she said.

The reality star said stripping gave her financial freedom.

Watch video below: