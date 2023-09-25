Bridge Collapses On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway

An overhead bridge at the New Artisan Market axis in the Enugu State Capital has collapsed on Monday morning.

This was made known in a statement by Dan Nwomeh, the Head of Media to the Office of the governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, on his X account, formerly Twitter.

According to Nwomeh, the government has cautioned motorists to avoid the route which is between New Artisan and Naira Triangle in Enugu.

He added that Federal and State officials were already at the scene to curtail the impact.

READ MORE: Gunmen Ambush Police Patrol, Kill ASP, Inspector In Enugu

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Works in the State, Engr. Gerald Otiji, urged the members of the public to make use of alternative routes.

“The Enugu State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure wishes to notify the General public of the bridge collapse which occurred on 25th September 2023 along Kilometer One, Enugu Port Harcourt Expressway, i.e, between Naira Triangle and Goshen Flyover.

“The general public and road users are hereby advised to detour to Nza through New Haven, or Ogui Road to their various destinations, while the authorities are coming up with measures for immediate repair on the failed section,” he wrote.