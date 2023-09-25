Mohbad Fulfilled His Purpose On Earth, Some People Aren’t Meant To Live Long” – Kunle Afolayan

Veteran Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has said that recently deceased singer, Ilerioulwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, fulfilled his purpose on earth before he died.

In a post via his Instagram page, Afoloyan stated that the late singer came to the world to liberate people and start a movement.

Sending his condolences to the deceased’s family, the filmmaker urged the authorities to ensure justice over the singer’s demise.

Afoloyan opined that not everyone is born to live long, he insisted that some people leave the world after fulfilling their destiny.

The filmmaker, however, stated that justice should be served.

According to him, “The last few days have been emotional for some people, including myself, in regards to Mohbad’s death. But for me, I have a different take on this, and I know that quite a whole lot of people, might not agree with me, but I will still say it.

“For me, we all came into this world to fulfil a certain purpose, and not until that is done, and when that has been completed, we depart this world. Some people are born to live long, and some people are born to just fulfil and exist. Every time, I remember what just happened to him, and all the whole thing has turned out, it reminds me of Floyd. Because of his death, a movement started, Black Lives Matter came into existence.

“I look at what has happened in Mohbad’s death, and before now, a lot of people like myself listened to his song but didn’t know about him till he died. I think he came to liberate, to start a movement, and to open people’s eyes to things and areas where we never pay attention.

“I am not saying justice shouldn’t be served or the culprit shouldn’t be found, and people shouldn’t be put to the book, will leave that to the authority and system to do. I just want to say, look, I think he has fulfilled the essence of why he came into this world. My condolence is to his wife, child, parents, and his relatives.”