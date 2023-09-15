Eight Injured As Storey Building Collapses In Delta

INFORNATION NIGERIA reports that the building, which is located at the opposite of ShopRite in the state capital, said to have collapsed about 5p.m., as workers were still working on the site.

According to an eyewitness report with Vanguard, said she and others selling outside the premises were surprised when they suddenly heard a crashing sound.

The eyewitness, who identified herself as Onyinye Okei said about eight persons sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital by their colleagues.

Addressing newsmen after inspecting the building, state Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Mr. Michael Anoka, said the incident was as a result of building defect.

Anoka, who said there was no casualty, noted: “The ministry is still investigating. The government is already taking measures and as you can see, the compound has been sealed. After our investigation, we will come up with a report of what happened here today.

“Everybody should be calm, the government has already started measures before this incident today. We are trying to put up a process that we will be able to avoid such situations.”