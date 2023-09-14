Gospel Singer Buchi Debunks Death Rumour

Gospel Singer Buchi Atuonwu, popularly known as Buchi, has urged the public to disregard rumours making the rounds on social media that he has passed on.

Buchi is a renowned Nigerian songwriter, author, poet, spoken word artist, and reggae gospel artist loved by millions around the world.

The award-winning gospel minister purported death went viral on social media on Wednesday.

But in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday, the globally acclaimed gospel singer refuted the rumour.

According to him: “There is no truth in this, as I am sound, spirit, soul, and body. It is unfortunate that desperation has driven many into all manner of mischief. Thank you all for your care and concern.”