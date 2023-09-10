Gov. Akeredolu Okays Bill Creating 33 LCDAs Into Law

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Saturday, signed to the bill creating 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the State.

Akeredolu signed the bill on Saturday, a day after his return from a 3-month medical leave.

Information Nigeria reports that the State House of Assembly passed the bill for the creation of the 33 additional councils on August 15 after it passed the third reading.

Richard Olatunde, media aide to Akeredolu, in a statement said with the governor’s assent, the bill now possesses legal backing for the creation of the LCDAs in the State.

The creation of the LCDAs, the Governor posited, “marks a substantial step towards fulfilling his campaign promises and addressing the aspirations of the people for enhanced grassroots development.

“Moreover, this initiative underscores Governor Akeredolu’s unwavering commitment to improving public service delivery, as it aims at bringing governance closer to the people, ultimately resulting in more responsive and efficient services.

“Governor Akeredolu remains dedicated to delivering impactful projects and innovative initiatives, just as he is poised to redouble his efforts in advancing the development of the Sunshine State,” the statement read.

The newly created LCDAs are to co-exist with the existing 18 Local Government Areas in the state, bringing the total number of local councils in the state to 51.