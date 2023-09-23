The House of Representatives has fixed next week Tuesday to resume from its annual recess in continuance of the first legislative year of the 10th Assembly.

Information Nigeria reports that the House had, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, proceeded on recess during a plenary session in which the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, announced the leadership of the standing committees of the House.

Tuesday’s resumption is confirmed in a Friday statement issued by the spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi.

Rotimi said the resumption date was communicated to lawmakers by the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria.

According to him, despite the recess, the Green Chamber continued to function, as various ad hoc committees continued to carry out their crucial mandates and various constituency outreaches, which has generated significant positive public interest.

He added that before the 10th House went into recess, about 100 days since inauguration, it recorded 470 bills that passed the first reading, while four passed the second reading.

“Some of the key early developments expected on resumption is the conclusion of the work of all ad hoc committees and the submission of their reports for the consideration of the House, in line with the directive of the Speaker.

“It is also expected that the final draft of the Legislative Agenda developed by the ad hoc committee led by House Leader, Hon. Julius Inhonvbere, will be considered and adopted by the House. The draft agenda was developed following extensive consultations with critical stakeholders.

“In the same vein, soon after resumption, it is anticipated that the membership of the standing committees would be announced and fully constituted,” Rotimi said.