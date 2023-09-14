Lagos Rep: It’s A Miracle We Get Another Chance – Banky W

Popular Nigerian singer and politician Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has commended the judgment of the Election Petitions Tribunal calling for a rerun in the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency in Lagos State.

Recall that the tribunal sitting in Ikeja, the state capital, earlier, nullified the victory of Labour Party (LP) Lawmaker, Thaddeus Attah, as Representative of the Eti Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

The court on September 11, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in the 32 polling units of Eti-Osa within 90 days.

INEC has also been ordered to withdraw the return certificate issued to Attah and conduct elections in areas where the election wasn’t held on February 25.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Banky W described the ruling as a miracle that he is afforded a second chance.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate said: “For me personally, it’s a miracle in and of itself that we get another chance to finish the election.

“I think it’s a testament to the power of perseverance, the power of faith, and the collective will of the people who want to participate in the rebuilding of this democracy.”

He added: “People were really frustrated that they didn’t get a chance to participate in that election. And I think that that’s important.

“It’s an important thing for our democracy that people are not prevented from exercising their constitutional rights to participate in an election.”

“I am particularly grateful that the courts decided that every vote deserves to be counted and every voice deserves to be heard, regardless of who you’re voting for,” he said.