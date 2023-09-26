“Mohbad’s Father Is Accused Of His Son’s Murder Because He’s Poor” — Seun Kuti (Video)

Popular Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, has slammed those chastising the father of late singer, Mohbad for burying him immediately he passed on.

Recall that Mohbad, who passed away on September 12 and was buried the following day.

Several fans of the late singer resorted to social media to criticize the singer’s father for burying him without making the appropriate preparations and conducting thorough investigations.

In a recent interview with The Honest Bunch podcast, Seun Kuti responded to the criticism surrounding Mohbad’s funeral by saying that the deceased father is only being criticized because he is poor.

“Poverty is playing a big role in this whole Mohbad issue. People are saying Mohbad’s father killed him because he buried him early. Who will be looking at his son’s dead body for two to three days?” he queried.

Speaking in Pidgin, Kuti asked, “If na Otedola pikin die and he bury am overnight, wetin anybody go talk here? No be sey una go dey give am condolences visit for a house?

“Instead of us to be consoling the man, we are making him evil that can kill his son. Somebody that just lost his child. You like the boy pass am na hin dem dey bully the boy all these days and you no talk anything.”

Watch video below: