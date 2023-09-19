NNPCL Sacks Top Management Staff

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced the dismissal of management staff with less than fifteen months to statutory retirement.

The NNPC in a statement released to that effect said all affected management members in that category will be exiting the company today, September 19, 2023.

The company said the decision is in line with organizational business objectives and commitment to scale up NNPC Ltd.’s capabilities through targeted talent management and equal opportunity for all Nigerians.

“In our bid to pursue effective organizational renewal to support the delivery of our strategic business objectives, it has become imperative to rejuvenate our workforce.

“Consequently, in addition to the recent exit of three (3) Executive Vice Presidents, other Management Staff with less than fifteen (15) months to statutory retirement will be exiting the Company effective 19th September 2023.

“This is in line with our commitment to scale up NNPC Ltd.’s capabilities through targeted talent management and equal opportunity for all Nigerians,” the NNPC stated via X on Tuesday.