One Killed, Six Kidnapped As Gunmen Attack Houses In Taraba

The Taraba State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a female and the abduction of no fewer than two persons in the Jalingo metropolis by unknown gunmen.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the horrible incident occurred in the Mile Six area in the early hours of Sunday.

Confirming the report, the spokesperson of the command, Abdullahi Usman, said, “It has been confirmed that there was a kidnap in the house of one Balanko Alex in Mile Six area of Jalingo today (Sunday).”

Usman said that the unknown gunmen gained access to the house via the fence, killed the owner of the house and his wife before disappearing with two persons.

He added that the police have launched an investigation into the incident and commenced combing of the forests and nearby mountains to rescue the victims.

Some Mile Six residents who spoke with DAILY POST lamented the recurring attacks on the area. They urged the governor to use his military experience to address the problem.

They also urged him to provide logistics to security operatives to make it easier to arrest the situation.