Senate To Screen Cardoso, CBN Deputy Governor Nominees Today

Majority leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, says the upper legislative chamber will screen Olayemi Cardoso, acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and deputy governor nominees today.

The deputy governor nominees are Emem Nnana Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor and Bala Bello.

Information Nigeria reports that they have since assumed office in acting capacity following the resignation of Godwin Emefiele as governor of the apex bank and the deputy governors that served with him.

In a statement on Monday, Bamidele also said the Senate will screen Jamila Ibrahim and Ayodele Olawande as Youth Minister and Minister of State for Youth on October 3.

The CBN nominees, if confirmed, have a five-year term in office which is renewable.