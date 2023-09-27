“Turn Yourself In First, Explain Later” – Tonto Dikeh Replies Naira Marley

Controversial Nollywood actress,Tonto Dikeh, has reacted to the statement made by Naira Marley debunking allegations levelled against himself and his record label, Marlian music over the death of former signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Recall that Naira Marley, had earlier posted via his social media page on Tuesday, denied being involved in the death of singer Mohbad.

The singer, who’s currently out of the country, expressed his shock over the allegations against him.

The statement noted that he had no hand in the 27-year-old’s death.

Reacting to the post made by the singer, Tonto Dikeh urged him to return home and clear his name if truly he wants to prove his innocence.

She also added that there are plans ongoing to ensure that the late singer get justice, and won’t rest until everyone of them get persecuted for their crimes against Mohbad.

He said: “NARIA, turn yourself in first and explain later. You and sam Larry can’t get away with this, this is not a movie where you blow powder and automatically we forget ALL THE PAIN, BE@TINGS, ASS@ULTS, M (g) BBING, INJURIE@, HUMILIATION, BULL$ING, OPPR@SSION, INTIMID@TION, PHYSICAL AND MENTAL TRAUMA. You, sam Larry and co brought upon #GENERALMOHBAD?

“The Law will take it course, you can’t and wouldn’t go free.You can lie all you want, the world now is aware of who you and your People are.