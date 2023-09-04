“We’re All Under Afrobeats” – Rema Tells Colleagues Dissociating Selves From Genre

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has said regardless of whatever genre he and his colleagues call their musical styles, they will all still come together under the Afrobeats umbrella for award shows.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner stated this while receiving his award for Best Male Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Headies Awards in Atlanta, USA, on Sunday.

Rema said, “I must say it is very important that I should let everyone know that I’m not here because of the awards. I’m here because it is important to support our institutions. And when I said institutions, I mean the bodies that support you to be able to achieve these major successes; the media houses, award organisers, you know.

READ ALSO: “Rema One Of The Greatest Musicians Ever” – Ice Prince Zamani

“We are in a very sensitive period if we don’t give our attention to our institutions, we will miss this chance that we have. And we will never have this chance again.

“Be it Afrorave, afro this, afro that, last last, we go jam for Afrobeats award. So, this is our chance. We (Afrobeats artists) are not the first to do it. Reggae has done it before.”

His comment comes after Burna Boy and some of his colleagues denounced the Afrobeats tag on the grounds that they don’t want to be “boxed”, and it (Afrobeats) “lacks substance.”