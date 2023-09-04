Sanwo-Olu Rides As Lagos Blue Line Rail Begins Operations (Photos)

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday took the first ride as the state’s Blue Line rail commenced operations.

Sanwo-Olu took the ride from the Marina station to Mile 2 around 9:00 a.m. Before he boarded the train, explained to his co-passengers the requirements to board the train.

The Governor was accompanied by his wife Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the State Government Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, former Deputy Governor Femi Pedro; an ex-Speaker of the House of Assembly Adeyemi Ikuforiji, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro among other government officials.

According to the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), for the first month, the train would run only 12 trips with the locomotive system.

LAMATA Managing Director Abimbola Akinajo noted that the agency will begin the electric-powered train operation with 76 trips.

However, an estimated passenger capacity between 150,000 and 175,000 are expected to take rides from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Meanwhile, the Governor Sanwo-Olu had tasked Lagosians to take ownership of the rail tracks even as his government has put measures to protect the facility.

“There are over 300 CCTV cameras across the entire rail with over 30 cameras monitoring the tracks alone, with command and control centers available in all stations along the track. Lagos, this is your project,” he added.

“Take ownership and treat it with decency as you would treat anything that belongs to you. Any altercation or disturbance on the train will NOT be tolerated. It goes without saying that vandalism also will NOT be tolerated.”