Bandits Abduct Pharmaceutical Society Leader In Plateau

Some unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly kidnapped the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) union leader in Plateau State.

The victim, identified as Kim Bot, was reportedly driving home on Wednesday night after closing from his office when he was ambushed by the culprits.

A pharmacist who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident, said, Bot was whisked away to an unknown destination by the bandits.

He identified the kidnap victim as the State Secretary of PSN in the state.

According to The Punch, the source said that pharmacist was kidnapped along Lamingo Road Junction in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

READ MORE: Plateau Killings: Gunmen Rearing Their Heads Because I’m Leaving Office – Lalong

He added that the Lamingo Road to Jos University Teaching Hospital was becoming notorious for kidnapping as many people had been abducted along the road in recent times.

He said: “Yes, it’s true. The kidnap of Pharmacist Kim Bot happened last night. He has a pharmacy shop around the Lamingo area.

“From what I heard, he was driving in his Honda Hennessy gold colour car around 8 pm on Wednesday when the kidnappers attacked him along Lamingo Junction and took him away in his own car.

“Since then, we have not seen him”.

The source who condemned the abduction of their union official said that the incident had been reported to the police.