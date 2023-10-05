I Was Kidnapped By Ritualist, Given Transport Fare To Leave – Davido’s Aide

Israel DMW, logistics manager of singer Davido, has narrated his ordeal in the hands of kidnappers some years ago.

He made this known in a post on his Instagram story on Wednesday while celebrating his birthday anniversary.

Israel DMW said that in 2001, after boarding a car traveling from Lagos to Ibadan, he and three other people were abducted.

He stated that their abductors, whom he claimed were ritualists, took them to a forest midway into the journey for ritual, but that fortunately for him, he was called a bad market and was released and given a transportation fare to leave.

He wrote, “Four of us were kidnapped for rituals in 2001, on our way from Lagos to Ibadan, after entering a vehicle.

“They took us to a very thick forest. I was the only one allowed to go, saying I was a very bad market. They gave me N200 to add to the already 40 naira with me for transportation. I just give glory to God Almighty.”