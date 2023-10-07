Certificate Forgery: Your Case Is Not Our Business – NNPP Tells Atiku

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), on Friday, maintained it will not support Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in his bid to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the party, it is not in court and does not wish to be an intruder in the case of the PDP’s presidential candidate.

Recall that during a global press conference, Atiku called for a coalition of opposition parties to depose Tinubu.

However, NNPP’s acting Deputy National Chairman, Prince Nwaeze Onu, at a press conference, stated that despite the invitation, the NNPP will not support Atiku.

“We’re not in court today. We adore our country. We will not get involved in anything that does not directly affect us. We are only concerned with what is happening at the level of our party,” Onu stated.

Speaking on the Party’s concerns, Onu stated that they discovered that some party leaders were unaware that things had changed.

“They wanted to continue negotiating with governments in power at national and state levels rather than contesting elections. Even when prominent politicians joined, they disappointed them by aligning with the ruling government.

“That was our experience in the last elections, and it prompted the party leadership to sanction approximately nine states in which the executives were dissolved and some chairmen were suspended or expelled.

“However, those erring chairmen became disgruntled and embarked on “war” against the party, even conspiring with party enemies.

“Our advice to outsiders fighting the party is to stay away from the party’s internal affairs,” Onu added.