NBC Gives Arise TV Final Warning Over Guest’s Use Of Derogatory Remarks

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has issued a last warning to Arise Television over the use of ‘derogatory and incendiary remarks’ on its station.

The warning was contained in a Friday letter by the Commission’s Director General, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah.

The letter, addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, Arise Global Media Limited, urged the broadcast station to have a delay mechanism to guard against undesirable contents.

It also urged the station to keep to its responsibility of keeping its guest in check.

“The NBC has observed with concern preponderance of incendiary remarks allowed on Arise news.

“This letter seeks to underscore the tremendous responsibility put on the broadcaster to manage the array of guest that may feature on the station from time to time.

“The commission listed the station’s morning show programme on 5th October anchored by Reuben Abati, Rufai Oseni and Ayo Maio-Ese, which featured Oladokun Hassan and Dele Farotimi as guests. The programme contained unguarded incendiary remarks by Dele Farotimi against the Legislature and the Executive, the Judiciary and Mr. President.

“The station was also accused of not keeping to its responsibility while airing its programme “Newsday” which featured Kenneth Okonkwo, (Spokesperson of Labour Party) who used derogatory remarks on air.

“The commission therefore drew the attention of the broadcast station to broadcast rule and code 1.10.3, 3.3.1(a), 3.3.3(c), 3.3.1 (e), 5.3.3(b) and 5.5.6.

“Arise TV is advised to install a delay mechanism to guard against undesirable contents as prescribe in section 5.5.6 of the broadcasting code,” the letter titled ‘Preponderance of derogatory and incendiary remarks: final warning’ read.