“Even When I Can’t Afford, She Still Presents Me As Superman To Our Son’ – Teebillz Hails Tiwa Savage

Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun, a music executive and estranged husband of singer Tiwa Savage, has praised her for not painting him as a deadbeat father to their eight-year-old son, Jamal.

He said even when he’s not able to pay child support, the singer still presents him as a “superman” to their son.

Teebillz said he counts himself lucky seeing what other men in similar situations are going through in the hands of their baby mamas and exes.

He made this statement via his Instagram page on Saturday.

Teebillz wrote, “When I see what other men goes through! I can’t help but count my blessings! 4ever grateful to Mama J for making my relationship so soft with love…..!

“Even when I can’t afford….. She still presents me as a super man to my twin, Being a single mom is heck of a job……! Grateful & Blessed Titi…H Highly appreciative.”

Recall that Teebillz and Tiwa Savage got married in November 2013.

The couple welcomed their son, Jamal, in 2015 before officially parting ways in 2018 following allegations of infidelity and drug addiction by both parties.