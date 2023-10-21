Gumi Is Instigating Threat To National Security – Ohanaeze Tells Security Agencies

The Chidi Ibeh-led faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has accused popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, of instigating a religious war in the country with his recent reaction on Christians and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Recall that Gumi had earlier said that it was dangerous to trust Nigeria’s national security with Christians and Southerners.

He made this known while condemning Wike for receiving the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria in his office and planning to collaborate with Israel over security issues in Abuja.

Gumi also accused the FTC Minister of planning to make Abuja an extension of Tel Aviv, stressing that bearded Muslims in the city would be tagged Osama Bin Ladin and killed.

However, Ohanaeze, in a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Saturday, said Gumi’s claim was dangerous as it undermines the principles of religious freedom and inclusivity.

Isiguzoro urged relevant authorities to arrest the Islamic scholar, insisting that he must be made to face treasonable charges as his statement poses a grave threat to national security and social cohesion.

He said: “We categorically denounce this divisive rhetoric, as it undermines the principles of religious freedom and inclusivity that our great nation stands for.

“Nigeria is a multicultural society where every citizen, regardless of religious affiliations, deserves equal rights and opportunities.”

He added: “Their collaboration represents the unity and progress that Nigeria needs to overcome its challenges and build a prosperous future for all her citizens.”