Nollywood Actor, Stan Nze Welcomes First Child With Wife

Popular Nollywood actor, Stanley Ebuka Nzediegwu, better known as Stan Nze, and his wife, Blessing Jessica Obasi, have welcomed their first son together.

The 34-year-old actor announced the development via his verified Instagram account on Friday.

He said, “A gift of love, an absolute joy, precious, charming, shining. Our bundle of joy from heaven above. Our first fruit. Welcome home son.”

He went on to reveal that baby’s name is Jayden Chimebuka Nzediegwu.

The joy-filled mother, Blessing also confirmed the birth on her Instagram page expressing gratitude to God for the gift.

She wrote: “This is coming from a heart bursting with total gratitude to God. What a journey it has been! Words will never adequately express, but I am the one with whom God has shown mercy.

“I am a whole mummy! Wow Someone pinch me!! God is good!! Our bundle of joy is here.”

Recall that in September, Stan and Blessing announced that they were expecting a child while celebrating their second wedding anniversary, the duo tied the knot in September 2021.