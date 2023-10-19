Five Arrested As Abducted Wife, Children Of Kwara Lawmaker Regain Freedom

The wife and two children of the lawmaker representing Ipaiye/Malete/Olooru of Moro Local Government in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Soliu Ayanshola, who were abducted, have regained freedom.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the family of the lawmaker were taken away on Monday when some yet to be identified gunmen invaded his residence around 1 a.m.

According to a source, who spoke under the condition of anonymity to Vanguard, said that the victims regained their freedom late Wednesday, about 8 p.m., following discreet efforts of the security agencies and the Kwara State Government.

READ MORE: Unknown Gunmen Abduct Wife, Children Of Kwara Lawmaker

The source added that: “At least five members of the gang that abducted them have also been arrested following discreet intelligence and surveillance works by all the teams involved.”

Confirming the arrest if the culprits, the Kwara State Police Command, said that it has arrested five persons in connection with the reported abduction of the wife and two children of Hon. Ayansola.