Former Kaduna Gov Dumps PDP, Returns Party Card

No reason has been given as former governor of Kaduna State, Mukhtar Yero resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that while dumping the party, Yero also returned his membership card.

The former Governor announced his resignation from the PDP in a letter dated September 30, 2023, which he addressed to the Kaura Ward Chairman of the party in the Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“With grateful to Almighty Allah, I write to extend my sincere greetings and to formally inform you of my decision to leave the Peoples Democratic party.

“In view of this, I hereby tender my resignation as a member of PDP with effect from 30th September.

“Enclosed herewith is my membership card duly returned,” his letter read.

Yero served as the Governor of Kaduna State, following the death of Governor Patrick Yakowa in a helicopter crash in 2012.

He also served as Commissioner for Finance during the administration of Governor Namadi Sambo, who went on to serve as the Vice President in 2010.