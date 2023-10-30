FUTMinna Lecturer Found Dead With Her Throat Slit

A lecturer with the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences, Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna in Niger State, Sherifat Adefolalu, has been found dead in her residence in the Gnaiko area of Minna with her throat slit.

Confirming the horrible incident, the chairperson of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) in the school Professor Gbolahan Bolarin, said that her body was discovered on Sunday morning when her church members traced her home after she was not seen during service.

An eye witness told Vanguard also disclosed that she was indoor, the door of her room was forced open and she was found dead.

“When members of her Church go to her residence, they sense she could be in and have to force her door open only to see her in her pool of blood.

“She was found with her throat slit and knives found beside her.”

Also, the Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University of Technology, Minna Chapter, Dr Bolarin Gbolahan confirmed the incident to newsmen.

“It is strange that Academics are now becoming endangered species. Our members are being kidnapped almost every week at Keffi now. we can not sleep in peace again in our homes in Minna.

“The level of insecurity is becoming worrisome and something must be done before we all become victims of systemic failure,” he said.