One Dead, Two Abducted As Gunmen Invade Kwara Community

Some yet to be identified gunmen have invaded the Ora Community in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the culprits reportedly abducted two women and killed one person in the process.

It was gathered that the abductors stormed the community in their numbers over the weekend, shooting indiscriminately to scare people before abducting their victims.

According to a community source, told The Punch that the abductors left with two POS operators and injured the husband of one of them who was trying to rescue her, killing another in the process.

He said: “It happened on Saturday evening around 8.45 pm. Two females were captured, and a child was also allegedly killed in the process.”

“Since last night precisely around 11:30 pm, soldiers arrived in Ora vicinity to maintain peace and are already combing surrounding bushes to fish out the criminals and rescue their victims.

“At this point, we sincerely wish to appreciate the prompt response to the SOS message sent to the state authority on the incident. We pray the efforts are successful.”

The spokesman for the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, also confirmed the incident on Sunday.

He said: “The command, in conjunction with other security agencies, including the vigilantes and hunters, are in hot search to rescue the victims. We are also looking forward to arresting the abductors.”