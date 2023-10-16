I Apologise For Supporting Buhari In Error Of Judgment – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has tendered apology over his support for former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

The Publisher of Ovation Magazine, gave the apology while reacting to a post by an X user @meethassan_ who had called out the PDP chieftain and some highly placed people and organizations who brought the Goodluck Jonathan administration to its knees.

The internet user said, in his opinion that Momodu had lost credibility for refusing to speak truth to power during the Buhari administration.

He wrote: “Dear @DeleMomodu you, & a bunch of highly placed people and organizations brought the @GEJonathan led government to its knees.

“In my opinion, you lost credibility when you didn’t speak truth to power. I wish you were this vociferous during the GEJ travails. #delemomodu #TINUBU”

In a reply to the post, Momodu apologised publicly for supporting former President Buhari in error of judgment, stating that “no man is above mistake.”

The Director of Strategic Communications of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation added that if the apology doesn’t please the X user, there is nothing more he can do.

He wrote: “I apologised publicly for supporting BUHARI in ERROR of judgement, and if that doesn’t please you, nothing more I can do… No man is above mistake…”