“I’m Physically Attracted To Older Men” – OAP, Moet Abebe

Nollywood actress and media personality, Moet Abebe, has revealed that she is romantically attracted to older men.

The entertainer disclosed this in a viral clip from the maiden episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast hosted by her and reality star Tolanibaj.

Moet said: “I really like older guys. But sometimes…”

Tolanibaj inferred: “(singing) Stamina, stamina, you need more stamina.”

Moet rebuffed: “No, it’s not about stamina. I’ve had the best sex with an older man.”

Tolanibaj asked: “When you say older, what’s the age range?”

Moet replied: “Uhmm… The oldest I could go is 50.”