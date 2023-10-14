“Many Nigerians Aren’t Concerned About His CSU Records” – Ngelale On Tinubu’s Certificate Scandal

The special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Friday, said that many Nigerians are not concerned about the controversy around the certificate of President Bola Tinubu from the Chicago State University (CSU).

According to Ngelale, Nigerians are rather preoccupied with the potential rapid reform of the economy by the President.

He added that the appeal filed against his principal before the Supreme Court has been settled at the level of the presidential election petition tribunal.

Ngelale noted that they would be victorious when the Supreme Court passes its judgment on the appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Peter Obi.

Speaking during an interview on TVC, the Presidential aide said: “I’m not worried at all, I have never been worried about this. And I believe many Nigerians are not concerned with this.

“I believe Nigerians are concerned with the same thing that His Excellency President Bola Tinubu is concerned with. Which is how we can rapidly reform our economy.

“I believe the focus of most of the country with the exception of just a selected group of partisan actors is how we can deal with bringing down inflation and attacking poverty with new investments and new job opportunities for our people.

“This is the focus of the President, everything else is a distraction. We believe that our case has been settled at the level of the Presidential election tribunal and we believe that we will be victorious once again at the Supreme Court.”