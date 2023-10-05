Mohbad: I Didn’t Receive Any Invitation From Police — Primeboy

Nigerian singer, Owodunni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy, has debunked a claim by the Lagos Police Command that he failed to honour the invitation sent to him over the death of his friend, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Recall that Primeboy was declared wanted on Wednesday, and N1 million bounty was placed on him over his refusal to honour police invitation in connection with the death of the singer.

However, Primeboy turned himself in for investigation less than 24 hours after he was declared wanted by the police and was taken into police custody.

Speaking with TVC on Thursday, Primeboy denied the claim of receiving any invitation from the police, saying that there was no way he could have ignored the police invitation if he had received any.

READ MORE: Mohbad: Lagos Police Declares Primeboy Wanted, Offers N1m Bounty

He stated that he was already contemplating paying a visit to the police following accusations about him flying on social media, even before he was declared wanted, but was admonished to exercise patience.

He said: “That’s a big lie. How will I receive any message from the police and refuse them? Even before this wanted issue, I even wanted to turn myself in.

“I want to go and explain myself at the station because people started accusing me wrongly, but the people I called said I should chill and wait for the police to invite me. So I kept on waiting, and suddenly, I just found myself wanting online yesterday.

“People started calling me what I wanted; for one million naira for those who find me, and I was shocked. I was surprised. I called my lawyer, I called my family, and they just said I should just calm down and that nothing will happen so far, I know nothing about it (MohBad’s death). So, I am here now.”

On his relationship with MohBad, he said: “MohBad is my childhood friend, he is my friend like all those time his stepmother; no care I was his stepmother then, I was his Daddy, I was his friend and everything to him because he lived with me then. My mum feeds the two of us together.”

“I was not with him. We departed after that show because he chased me down from the car that was on Sunday. He called me on Friday to come over on the Island I don’t even know he has a show.

“So me getting to the Island he told me, and we were gisting, having fun and next thing he said sorry, I did not tell you I have a show at Ikorodu, I told him you did not tell me now. That day – Sunday the next day was my brother’s birthday he now said after the show, I can invite my brother over, and he will celebrate the birthday for him.”