Police Arraign Man For Raising False Alarm Over Missing Genitals

The Police on Tuesday, arraigned a 20-year-old man, identified as Onoja Kingsley, in a Wuse Zone II Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly raising false claims that his genitals have “disappeared”.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Kingsley, is charged with joint acts, causing grievous hurt, attempted culpable homicide, theft and giving fake information to members of the public.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegations brought against him by the police.

The prosecuting counsel, E. A. Inegbenoise, told the court that the case was reported by one Ndifreke Ebong of Gaduwa Estate, Abuja, on Oct. 7.

Inegbenoise said that the complainant, in company of some of his church members, was sharing flyers in preparation for its Sunday service within the FCT and innocently handed a copy of the flyer to the defendant with other members of his gang now at large around AP Filing Station at about 6:30 p.m.

He said: “The defendant then unlawfully and falsely accused the complainant of stealing his manhood.

“The complainant was beaten and stabbed with all kinds of dangerous weapons by members of the defendant’s gang which they later ran away and he was apprehended.

“As a result of the beating, the complainant sustained some degree of injuries.”

READ MORE: Lagos Boy With Missing Intestine Dies

The prosecutor added that the complainant’s mobile phone valued at N500,000 and wallet containing important documents were stolen from him during the incident.

He further stated that the defendant revealed at the police station during interrogation that the said “disappeared manhood is back and performing normal.”

According to him, the offences charged with contravened the provision of sections 80, 248, 229, 287 and 178 of the Penal Code.

The prosecutor also objected to the bail of the defendant stating that the defendant has no traceable address.

He added that granting him bail would affect further police investigation and the arrest of his other members who were still at large.

But the magistrate, Abba Bello, said that “bail is at the discretion of the court and shall be exercised judiciously.”

The magistrate admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with a surety in like sum that must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He ordered that the surety addresses should be verified by both the prosecutor and the court’s registrar before he should be released.