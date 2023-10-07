We Responded To Police Inquiry On Mohbad Since September 28 – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), revealed that it has responded to an inquiry by the Lagos State Police Command on social media allegations bordering on the alleged arrest and detention of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that on Friday, October 6, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, while giving an update into the investigation into the death of Mohbad, said that the command is still awaiting reports on the autopsy conducted on the remains of the late singer as well as “official response from the NDLEA on one of the viral videos containing allegations by the singer on his experience in the agency’s office sometime in October 2022.”

Reacting to the police commissioner’s remarks, the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement released on Saturday, said that the agency’s response to the police inquiry on Mohbad was sent and received by the police on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

He added that the response was sent by flight to Lagos to show the seriousness with which the Agency treated the issue.

The statement partly reads: “We also heard the unsubstantiated allegation on social media that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad, was arrested and detained by NDLEA on the 24th of February 2022 and given a substance to drink.

“In response to this allegation, we wish to state categorically that MohBad was never arrested neither was he ever detained in the custody of the NDLEA on the said date or any other date before or after.

“The foregoing being the case, the issue of giving him any substance to drink does not arise.”

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that some persons, such as Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy, including a nurse have been arrested by the operatives of Lagos State Police to assist the investigation surrounding the death of the singer.