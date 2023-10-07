“I’ll Collect The Cars Bought For My Artists If They Leave My Record Label” – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has disclosed that he would retrieve cars bought for his artists if they leave his record label, Zeh Nation.

Portable explained that the cars do not belong to them, adding that they are company properties.

Recall that Portable bought a Mercedes Benz for his new signee, Abuga.

The Zazu Zeh crooner shared photos of the new car and a Whatsapp chat message where he revealed that it was for Abuga.

Not stopping there, he also took to his page to share videos of the excited Abuga rejoicing over his brand-new car.

However, Portable in a recent Instagram live session with fans stated that the car belonged to the label.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner also pointed out that his artists have not made more than N70,000 since joining his record label but he gifted them multi-million Naira cars.

Portable said, “Do you know how many record labels that have signed Abuga before I signed him and gave him fame? Use your brain bro. No enviousness. No ripping. Zeh Nation.

“However, I will collect all the cars I bought for Youngiduu and Abuga when they leave Zeh Nation. The cars are the record label’s properties. I’m the one promoting the record label. I’m the top artist of the record label. I’m the one making all the money for the record label.”