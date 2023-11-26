Another Attempted Coup In Sierra Leone, Government Declares Curfew

A group of soldiers and police officers broke into the capital of the main ammunition stores, at the Wilberforce Barracks, on Sunday morning in another attempt to remove President Julius Maada Bio from office.

There were gunshots fired at and close to the Presidential Lodge, which is thought to be heavily guarded by presidential guards.

After arriving at the Pademba Road Prisons, the armed group released the inmates, many of whom had been detained for years without being given the opportunity to face charges, including political prisoners.

There are speculations that the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation is under siege and has ceased operations.

Troops with heavy weapons have been stationed in the capital and have been spotted on patrol.

In a statement released by the Information minister, Chernor Bah, the government declared a curfew.

“The public is assured that the government and our state security forces are in control,”

“To enable the security forces to continue the process of apprehending the suspects, a nationwide curfew has been declared with immediate effect across the country. We strongly advise citizens to stay indoors,” the statement added.