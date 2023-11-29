Fire Razes Singer Orezi’s N300Million Mansion (Video)

The N300 million home home of renowned musician Orezi’s has burned down to rubble.

Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, posted a video of the burnt house, in which it is evident that every item inside the mansion including the appliances was destroyed by fire.

A check on the singer’s Instagram story indicated the pictures below;

The cause of the fire has not yet been communicated publicly, however, no life was lost, but his properties are all gone. Some social media users have reacted differently to the videos shared online.

Watch the video below…