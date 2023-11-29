Sam Larry, Naira Marley Reunites With Zinoleesky After Release From Police Custody (Video)

Rapper Naira Marley, has been seen in a video reuniting with Zinoleesky alongside his colleague Sam Larry after their release from police custody.

A few weeks prior to their public appearance, Naira Marley and Sam Larry were released from police custody.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry were both arrested on suspicion of being involved in the death of Naira Marley’s former signee, Mohbad.

READ MORE: Sanwo-Olu Playing Ethnic Card With Lagos Appointments — Labour Party

They were held in police custody while they were the subject of an investigation that lasted more than five weeks.

In the widely circulated video, Zinoleesky was seen merrily chatting with Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

Fans instantly commended Zinoleesky for his commitment to his former boss, Naira, and some also couldn’t help but enjoy the enticing looks of all three guys, with particular emphasis on Zinoleesky in the popular video