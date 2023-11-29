Two Local Securities Feared Dead As Gunmen Attack Anambra Community

Some yet to be identified gunmen have allegedly killed two members of the Anambra State Vigilante Service at Aguluzigbo in Anaocha Local Government.

SaharaReporters claimed to have obtained a video of the attack, which shows the two security operatives lying lifeless along the road in their pool of blood.

A voice supposedly of the video shooter, who spoke in Igbo language said: “You have seen what the unknown gunmen have done in Aguluzigbo now.”

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed to newsmen that some gunmen attacked Aguluzigbo but was uncertain about the reported death.

The police spokesman noted that the force command had sent a re-enforcement to assist the state vigilante operatives in combating the hoodlums.

Ikenga said: “The situation is being monitored; there is a deliberate operation to arrest the suspects.”

“There is a little security account of some armed men and vigilantes at Aguluzigbo. I am aware that the security operatives and vigilantes confronted these armed men. Our operatives have gone there to support the vigilante.

“No information has been heard from, but once I get a clear picture, I will still let you know, our operatives are currently there supporting the vigilantes to make sure that peace returns to that place.”