“God Orchestrated Conflict Between Wike, Fubara To Free Rivers State From Evil Hold ” – Eze

Former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has said that the ongoing conflict between the Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, is a divine orchestration.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, Eze described Wike’s eight-year reign as the worst period in Rivers State.

Eze said that Wike’s era was a watershed and will continue to be of unblessed memory, insisting the administration has gone down in history as a period when the state government could not attract a single foreign investment.

He said: “If not that we live in a country where institutions like EFCC doesn’t work, what gut will Wike have to state in the public glare that no elected public office holder from Rivers State bought forms to participate in the 2023 general elections; that he single-handedly bought all the forms in which they used to participate in the 2023 general elections.