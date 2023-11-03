“If I Demand N20bn Every Month, It’s Politics” – Wike Justifies Fight With Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike has disclosed that his misunderstanding with the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, is purely politics.

Recall that the rift between Wike and Fubara led to attempts by some members of the State Assembly to impeach the governor, but he resisted, causing unrest in the State.

It was gathered that Wike made this known while addressing journalists in Abuja, stated that his demand of N20 billion and awarding contracts to himself, as widely speculated is politics.

The former Governor of Rivers State wondered where Fubara was when he was fighting, stressing he is unbothered about the accusations being peddled against him in the ongoing crisis.

READ MORE: Rivers Crisis: ‘It’s A Party Affair, No One Wants To Be Irrelevant Politically’ — Wike

According to Wike: “If I Demand N20 billion every month and even award all the contracts to myself, that’s politics. Where was he when I was fighting?

“I have to be politically relevant, and I must maintain my political structure. I can’t allow anybody to cut me out immediately.

“If you like accuse me all you like, I won’t have a sleepless night because the right thing must be done.”